Man Killed After Rolling Car Off Bridge Identified By Police

One person was killed in a crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday morning, police have identified the victim.

David Atkins, 57, was driving at a high rate of speed when he departed Memorial Road to the left, ran over two signs, and struck a concrete wall before crashing into the southbound lanes of Lake Hefner Parkway, police say. Atkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The impact was so strong, that the engine was ejected.

That section of the parkway was shut down for hours as police investigated. But the cause remains unclear, and police say no other vehicle was involved.

A witness took photos showing passers-by rushing to the wreckage to help. You can see the car's engine on fire.

Another witness said she was waiting at a red light when she saw the car run off the bridge. She said everything happened in about 2 seconds.