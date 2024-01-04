9 To Know: Ford Recall, Caregiver Tax Credit, Execution On Hold

Here are the stories you need to know from Oklahoma and around the world on Jan. 4, 2024.

By: News 9

SSM Health says its patients' information may have been compromised by a data breach that happened last year. SSM says those patients have been notified.

Ford has recalled more than 100,000 F-150 model trucks from 2021 through 2023. A rear axle problem can cause the truck to roll away when parked.

Jones city officials say more than $60,000 dollars is missing. A former city employee accused of stealing some funds has been arrested, and two other employees are under investigation.

Oklahoma caregivers for the elderly may be eligible for a tax credit of up to $3,000 dollars. Those tax credits will cover things that Medicare doesn't cover, like ramps and home modifications for bathrooms. Those who qualify can receive credit for tax year 2024.

The next scheduled execution in Oklahoma has been put on hold. The Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that James Ryder may be incompetent to be executed. Ryder's execution was set for February 1; the stay will be in place for 100 days.

One of the suspects charged in connection to a hazing abuse investigation at Kingfisher High School is sentenced. Dana Golbeck was ordered to pay a fine and was given a 6 month deferred sentence for failing to report the abuse.

Moore Police need your help finding an assault suspect. Dakota Epperly is wanted on warrants for assault and burglary. Call Moore Police if you know where Dakota Epperly is.

Oklahoma City Leaders unveil designs for a $42 million animal shelter. The project would be funded through MAPS 4. OKC Animal Welfare says they hope this will help them become a no-kill shelter.

City leaders will meet today to discuss using money from a tax district in Bricktown to fund a multi-purpose stadium. It's part of a plan from OKC Energy FC, OKC's soccer team, to build right across the railroad tracks from the Oklahoma City Convention Center.