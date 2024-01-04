City Of OKC Panel Considers Funding For Bricktown Multi-Purpose Stadium

A City of OKC panel will discuss using money from a tax district in Bricktown to fund a multi-purpose stadium on Thursday morning.

By: News 9

A City of Oklahoma City panel is considering a proposal to bring an estimated $71 million multi-purpose stadium for a professional soccer team and more to Bricktown.

It's part of a plan from OKC Energy FC, OKC's soccer team, to build right across the railroad tracks from the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

An advisory group will meet on Thursday morning to discuss using money from a tax district in Bricktown to fund the project.

David Todd oversees MAPS programs in OKC and says the stadium is about more than soccer; it could also host things like football and concerts.

Under Maps 4, $41 million is already set aside, but team owners say construction costs have grown since the original proposal plans from 2019.

Developers, including the owners of OKC Energy FC, are asking for $20 million more in special tax district funds and $10 million to come from other city funds.

"Right now, we can afford a certain amount of stadium, but with additional money, we can provide more amenities and more seats just trying to better the experience," Todd said.

The advisory group meets at 10 a.m. Thursday morning to discuss the proposal but they aren’t the only ones this month.

The Oklahoma City Economic Development Trust and the City Council are set to hear the proposal within the next two weeks.