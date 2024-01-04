McCurtain County Man Charged With Manslaughter In Stepfather's Death

A 68-year-old man was killed in McCurtain County. Now, his stepson has been charged with first-degree manslaughter.

48-year-old Earnest Threadgill was charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection to his stepfather's death.

According to police, 68-year-old Emmitt Stafford was found dead on December 7.

“McCurtain County deputies responded to a domestic dispute that happened at a home,” said OSBI spokesman Hunter McKee.

Just ten miles east of Broken Bow, on December 7, McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office deputies and OSBI responded to a rural road in the unincorporated town of Eagletown, Oklahoma. “When deputies arrived on scene they located a deceased male outside the home,” said McKee.

According to court filings, Stafford's own sisters made the grisly discovery and found Stafford’s lifeless body lying outside his home. According to court filings they confronted the victim's stepson, Earnest Threadgill -- telling him, "Look what you did, you done killed your daddy."

“Emmitt Stafford’s body was transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office where it was determined he passed away from blunt force trauma,” said Mckee.

According to documents, the victim's stepson was armed with a garden tool when he began beating his stepfather.

Court documents state Threadgill, beat his stepfather with an iron rake and his fists, causing "multiple facial fractures, bruising, and lacerations" on both sides of the victim's skull.

When asked by family members if money, which was found near the victim's body motivated the attack, records show Threadgill responded, "No," and then stated, "We just got to tussling."

Threadgill remained on the scene following the attack. He's now charged with first-degree manslaughter.