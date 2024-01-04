Police say that a female victim was struck by multiple vehicles in NE OKC, and died.

By: News 9

Woman Hit And Killed By Car And Bus In NE OKC

One person was struck and killed by multiple vehicles in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday night, police confirm.

According to Oklahoma City Police, a female victim was struck by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Northeast 23rd Street near North Coltrane Road, then was knocked into westbound lanes and struck by a bus.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Police said that both drivers of the vehicles remained on the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.