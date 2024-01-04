Woman Hit And Killed By Car And Bus In NE OKC

Wednesday, January 3rd 2024, 6:51 pm
One person was struck and killed by multiple vehicles in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday night, police confirm.
According to Oklahoma City Police, a female victim was struck by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Northeast 23rd Street near North Coltrane Road, then was knocked into westbound lanes and struck by a bus.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
Police said that both drivers of the vehicles remained on the scene.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
January 3rd, 2024
January 4th, 2024
January 3rd, 2024
January 4th, 2024
January 4th, 2024
January 4th, 2024
January 4th, 2024