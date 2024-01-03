A four-game road trip starts Wednesday night against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

By: News 9

Can The Thunder Pull Off Back-To-Back Wins?

The Oklahoma City Thunder is on the road this week. A four-game road trip starts Wednesday night against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

The Thunder defeated the Hawks earlier this season at Paycom Center.

But, can the Thunder win on back-to-back nights? News 9’s Thunder reporter Steve McGehee is in Atlanta with a preview of the game.



