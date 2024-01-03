1 Injured In Northwest Oklahoma City Stabbing

Wednesday, January 3rd 2024, 3:18 pm
Authorities are investigating a stabbing that injured one person in northwest Oklahoma City.
The scene is near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 122nd Street.
Police say one person was transported to a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. Police say the victim was alert and talking.
The suspect has stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
