1 Injured In Northwest Oklahoma City Stabbing

The scene is near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 122nd Street.

By: News 9

Authorities are investigating a stabbing that injured one person in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police say one person was transported to a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. Police say the victim was alert and talking.

The suspect has stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.