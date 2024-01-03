9 To Know: Jasmin Brownfield Due In Court, OU Campus Fire, Hamas Official Dead

Here are the stories you need to know from Oklahoma and around the world on Jan. 3, 2024.

By: News 9

The biological mother of murdered 4-year-old Athena Brownfield is due in court today. Jasmin Brownfield is charged with two counts of child neglect. The remains of her 4-year-old daughter, Athena, were found in Rush Springs after an extensive search a week after she went missing.

Charges were dropped for a second time against a man charged with killing four of his family members. Daniel Green is accused of killing his mother, sister, niece and nephew in 2013 in south Oklahoma City. Green was found incompetent to stand trial. The district attorney's office says charges could be refiled after Green takes another competency test.

Oklahoma City Police released the name of the suspect accused of crashing into an officer during a chase. Police say Batres Yos hit an officer who was responding to a separate traffic stop. The officer is expected to be okay.

Leaders of the terrorist group Hamas say one of their officials is dead after an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon. Officials say the incident could mark a potential escalation of Israel's war against Hamas.

Former president Donald Trump appeals a ruling that would keep his name off Maine's primary ballot. Legal experts say they're expecting the U.S. Supreme Court to make the final say in both Colorado and Maine's decisions that would apply in all 50 states.

Harvard University's President Claudine Gay announces her resignation. This comes after recent accusations of plagiarism and criticism over her testimony on antisemitism at a house education hearing. Gay denies the allegations.

Norman Firefighters say a tar kettle started a fire on OU's campus on Tuesday. It happened outside of the Jacobson Native American Art Center. There were no injuries.

For the first time in U.S. history, the national debt has passed 34 trillion dollars. This comes just a week before Congress is set to resume discussions over federal spending.