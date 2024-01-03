Local Auto Shop Provides Services To Those In Need, Winter Car Tips

Adam Ely with Hard Luck Auto Services joined News 9 on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about their services and how to prepare your car for cold temperatures.

Wednesday, January 3rd 2024, 6:41 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Adam Ely with Hard Luck Auto Services joined News 9 on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

He shared that their organization opened in 2017 and has been helping people with car problems for free ever since.

As temperatures grow colder, he recommends keeping your radiator topped off with anti-freeze, keeping a blanket in your car in case of emergency, having jumper cables, and keeping a tire pressure gauge handy.

He also shared that Hard Luck Auto tries to help in all the ways they can, he said they have had people come in with a car problem and left with it fixed and with resources to help them in other ways.

Hard Luck fundraises to help their customers when they fall upon hard times.

For more information on Hard Luck Auto or to donate to their mission, CLICK HERE.

