Del City Man Sentenced To Life For 2021 Double Murder, Victims' Family Reacts

-

29-year-old Devonta Williams will spend the rest of his life in prison after he entered a blind plea of guilty for gunning down his then-girlfriend and her uncle in a Del City front yard in 2021.

Williams received the maximum sentence: life in prison on both first-degree murder charges.

However, the family says no punishment will ever heal their pain and says the loss has left them devastated. "Justice was served, but at the end of the day it doesn't bring them back," Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women advocate Abbie Harjochee said after the sentencing.

She says Williams' crime left the family shattered. "Not only did they lose one person they lost two to the hands of Devonta Williams,” Harjochee said.

In March of 2021, Williams shot his girlfriend Lakota Woods in the face, before chasing down her uncle Aussie Paschal and shooting him multiple times.

The double murder began as a domestic dispute, before spilling out onto the front lawn of Williams' home. Williams' attorneys argued he acted out of self-defense, and claimed he was trying to protect his mother who was inside the home. The judge said she could not justify self-defense, and said Williams executed Paschal when he chased after him and intentionally shot him in the head. "Because of his actions these people are no longer here today, and they will forever live with that," Harjochee said.

The victims' family told News 9 that the sentencing brings some relief but does not mark the end of their pain. "I don't think this chapter of my life will ever close,” Robert Fixico, Lakota Woods’ brother, said following the sentencing. “It'll always be there, that was my little sister."

In addition to the 2 life sentences, Williams will also serve 2 10-year sentences on related firearm charges. His sentences will be served concurrently.

