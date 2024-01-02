New Year's Weekend Across OKC Ends With DUI Arrests

Police arrested a man on suspicion of murder and suspected DUI after killing a person crossing the road in southwest Oklahoma City. News 9 Crimetracker Jennifer Pierce has details on that crash and other DUI-related arrests.

-

Law enforcement was in full force over the New Year's weekend, and some even put their lives at risk while impaired drivers took to the streets.

Calls to the police started last Friday afternoon. A tragic scene near Southwest 59th Street and May Avenue involved a man crossing the road. Police say Brandon Bird hit the victim, a curb, and a tree before stopping.

Court documents indicate Bird admitted to using anti-psychotic medications and marijuana. Bird was arrested on a complaint of second-degree murder and Driving Under the Influence.

Two days later on the morning of New Year's Eve, an officer had a close call with a DUI suspect.

Police received a call of a drunken driver in the area of Northwest 10th Street and Macarthur Boulevard. Police say they received complaints of this driver driving on opposite lanes of traffic all over the road.

Police attempted to stop Felipe Yos but he refused to stop. According to an arrest affidavit, during the pursuit, Yos intentionally swerved into an officer's car who was on a traffic stop.

The officer remained in their vehicle.

Police say the officer had minor injuries from the crash and Yos was arrested on suspicion of DUI, eluding police, and assault with a dangerous weapon.