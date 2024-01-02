Court records show Willliams entered a blind guilty plea, meaning it's not part of a deal with prosecutors.

Man To Be Sentenced In Del City Double Murder Case

A Del City man who pleaded guilty to a 2021 double murder appeared in court for sentencing Tuesday.

Court records show Williams entered a blind guilty plea, meaning it's not part of a deal with prosecutors.

Police say Devonta Williams shot and killed his girlfriend and her uncle during an argument.

When the argument escalated, police say Woods called her uncle, Aussie Paschal, to give her a ride away from the house.

Del City Police say Williams ended up shooting and killing both Woods and Paschal.

Williams is scheduled to see the judge at the Oklahoma County Courthouse at 1:30 p.m.