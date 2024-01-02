Free Smoke Detectors, Installation By Fire Department: A Reminder After Oklahoma City House Fire

Firefighters say there were no smoke detectors in the house. It was the police who noticed smoke coming from the home.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire near Northeast 61st Street and Kelley.

Firefighters say they were able to extinguish the fire with no injuries.

“Crews were able to get here very quickly. We had a small fire in the kitchen area,” DJ Harris with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said. “This appeared to be a cooking fire of some sort. We were able to get the residents out of the structure with no injuries to any civilians or any of the firefighters on-scene.”

Harris says the fire was confined to the kitchen area, causing minor damage to the ceiling.

Firefighters say there were no smoke detectors in the house. It was the police who noticed smoke coming from the home.

Harris says smoke detectors are life savers.

“I would like to get the message back out loud and clear to the civilians that we [install] smoke detectors for free,” Harris said. “Our number is 405-316-BEEP and we are able to come out and install smoke detectors in your residence to try and prevent incidents in the middle of the night where you’ll have fires and you may be sleeping and not know the house is on fire.”

You can also pick up a smoke detector at your local fire department. For more information on the Oklahoma City Fire Department's free smoke detectors, click here.