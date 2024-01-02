Oklahoma City Woman Learns She Has Half Brothers Days After Christmas

Two days after Christmas, an Oklahoma City woman who was adopted as a baby learned she has two half brothers who also live in the Metro.

-

Two days after Christmas, an Oklahoma City woman who was adopted as a baby learned she has two half brothers who also live in the Metro.

Sheryl Hendrickson, who never met her biological parents, said she was raised by her adoptive mother, Shirley Hendrickson since she was an infant. Several years ago, Shirley encouraged Sheryl to take an Ancestry DNA test.

"I said, 'Before everybody is gone and died, we need to find out who your parents were and some of your family," Shirley Hendrickson recalled.

Through the Ancestry DNA test, Sheryl Hendrickson learned she is related to the Todd family. She then traveled to Ireland to get more details on the family's origin.

But it wasn't until Wednesday, Dec. 27, two days after Christmas, that Sheryl Hendrickson learned she has half brothers - twins Mike and Mark Todd.

Mike Todd was the one who reached out to Sheryl Hendrickson after he took an Ancestry DNA test of his own. Turns out, Mike only lives a few miles from Sheryl.

"I'm still in shock," Sheryl Hendrickson said. "It's a lot of processing and a lot of gratitude and I just thank God. I'm speechless."

The next day, Sheryl Hendrickson met her newfound half brothers, as well as their families, for the first time.

"I had my wife call her back because my wife's a lot more calm than I am and she explained with a little more detail and wanted to make sure Sheryl would be okay if she met every one of the Todds at one time," Mike Todd recalled.

"Thirty people came to meet me," Sheryl Hendrickson added.

With introductions out of the way, the siblings are making up for lost time.

"I'm going to treat her like all the rest of the siblings I have," said Mike Todd. "No difference. No favoritisms"

But there will be plenty of emotions.

"Excited. I've cried as many tears as she has," Shirley Hendrikson said.

Sheryl Hendrickson had crossed paths with the Todd family several times in previous years without knowing she was related to them.

For example, one of Sheryl's friends was a teacher for Mike's children. When the teacher had her retirement party, Sheryl was in attendance when Mike stopped by. Sheryl had also met Mike's daughter before without knowing they were related.