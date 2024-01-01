Oklahoma City police had a busy New Year's Eve and Day. Not only were there increased patrols watching for intoxicated and distracted drivers, but officers had to respond to calls of violence across the city.

Oklahoma City Police Respond To Calls Of Violence Over New Year Weekend

-

Oklahoma City police had a busy New Year's Eve and Day. Not only were there increased patrols watching for intoxicated and distracted drivers, but officers had to respond to calls of violence across the city.

A birthday celebration that spilled over into the early morning hours on Monday turned into a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers lined the street of a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood just before 7 a.m. after witnesses reported gunfire.

Police were told a group of people rented a VRBO home and an argument broke out.

“One person was shot, and they were transported to OU,” said Captain Benjamin Weir, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Our victim was an adult, but we do have several juveniles and several adults in custody.”

Police said none of the detained witnesses were arrested and they learned the shooting suspect left the home on foot.

A drone was used to search for the suspect, but he was not found.

“We don’t believe he’s in the area still,” said Weir.

On New Year's Eve, police responded to another call in Northeast Oklahoma City involving an armed suspect.

Police said a man was stopped in a car near Eastern and Wilshire. When officers approached him, the suspect got out of the car with a gun.

Police said he jumped back in the car and took off and started a pursuit with officers. The suspect allegedly aimed his gun at officers several times during the pursuit and crashed out at northeast 63rd Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Police had to use less-lethal weapons to take the man into custody. Police did not release the suspect’s name.

As for the suspect in the Monday morning shooting, investigators do have a name and expect to make an arrest soon.