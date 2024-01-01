On Christmas Eve a deadly crash in Yukon claimed the life of one driver, but a passerby pulled the other driver to safety moments before her car went up in flames."

'I Just Did What I Thought Was Right': Man Pulls Woman From Burning Car On Christmas Eve

A metro man is sharing his story of heroism after saving a woman from a burning vehicle.

On Christmas Eve a deadly crash in Yukon claimed the life of one driver, but a passerby pulled the other driver to safety moments before her car went up in flames.

"We'd just left my parents’ house," Jeremy Dunning said. "On the way home I was traveling westbound on Reno Avenue."

After crossing Czech Hall Road, he met a chaotic scene.

"There was a bunch of dust and dirt in the air where a crash had just happened," he said.

Police confirmed that night a deadly crash had taken place. A car crossed the median into oncoming traffic where it was hit broadside by a pickup truck. The passenger in the car died on the scene.

"I realized I was hearing screaming from the other vehicle," Jeremy explained. "I was just thinking I need to help whoever needs help."

He jumped into action as the other crash victim called for help.

"She was just in so much shock she didn't know what was going on," Jeremy said. "So, I just punched out the window."

The heroic action saved the woman’s life because the truck was engulfed in flames just minutes later.

"I didn't think about what I was doing I just did what I thought was right," Jeremy said.

He says the crash gave him a new appreciation for his wife and eight children.

"You just can't take every day for granted," he said. "Life is short and you never know when an accident can happen."

Going into the new year, Jeremy said his thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.

Police have not released any further details on either of the victims in the crash.