A man is in custody following a short pursuit that ended with a crash along NE 63rd St. in Oklahoma City on Sunday.

1 In Custody Following Pursuit, Crash In NE Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police said the male suspect was stopped at Eastern and Wilshire and when officers approached, he got out of the vehicle with a firearm. Police said he quickly got back in and drove away.

Police said the man aimed his weapon at them during the pursuit before crashing at 63rd and Martin Luther King near Interstate 44.

He charged at police after the crash and officers deployed non-lethal weapons to stop him.

Oklahoma City Police said the man is in custody.

His name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.