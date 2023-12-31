Oklahoma Highway Patrol said to expect checkpoints across several counties in anticipation for New Year's Eve celebrations.

By: News 9

OHP Sets Up Checkpoints To Catch Drunk Driving On New Year's Eve

"We don't want any crashes caused by drunk drivers. We don't want anyone's families not having loved ones come home because of drunk drivers," OHP Trooper Lisa Jorgensen said.

Troopers said there were more than 600 DUIs around the same time last year.