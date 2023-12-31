Home-Based Pregnancy Program Reaching More Mothers in Oklahoma County

An expanded partnership between the Oklahoma State Department of Health and Parent Promise will connect new mothers from low-income backgrounds with free wellness screenings and prenatal and postpartum support up to two years after they give birth.

Expecting Mothers In Oklahoma To Receive More Help From State Department After New Partnership

"The United States is the only developed country whose maternal mortality rate is still climbing," said Heather Rosser, the nurse supervisor for Parent Promise and its Children First program.

The program will connect nurses with expecting mothers in the comfort of their own homes. Nurses will continue visiting until their child becomes 2 years old, with some pairings expected to include up to 60 visits.

"When you're starting out your family, you need extra support," Rosser said. "We're able to walk alongside them and help them."

State Senator Paul Rosino (R-Oklahoma City) helped secure funding for the expansion.

"If we are going to ask these young women to have these babies, especially lower-income families, then we need to support them and help get them and get them on their feet and make sure they have all the tools and groundwork to be wonderful parents," Rosino said.

Expecting mothers interested in being part of the program can find more information on the Parent Promise website.



