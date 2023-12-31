A suspect accused of owning child pornography is out on a $50,000 bond on Saturday.

By: News 9

Man Accused Of Possessing Child Pornography Released On $50,000 Bond

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it received a cyber tip about the material, prompting a search warrant and joint effort with Del City Police to investigate 48-year-old Derek Brooks.

Brooks was arrested last week for possession of child pornography, violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.