Man Accused Of Possessing Child Pornography Released On $50,000 Bond

Saturday, December 30th 2023, 7:26 pm
A suspect accused of owning child pornography is out on a $50,000 bond on Saturday.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it received a cyber tip about the material, prompting a search warrant and joint effort with Del City Police to investigate 48-year-old Derek Brooks.
Brooks was arrested last week for possession of child pornography, violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
