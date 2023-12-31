A family of nine in Lexington is struggling to rebuild after an electrical fire that claimed their home earlier this month. Haley and Ryan Meyers have a blended family, with seven total children. On Dec. 5th, a fire broke out at their home.

'All Gone In A Matter Of Minutes': Family Devastated By House Fire Weeks Before Christmas

-

"All gone in a matter of minutes," Haley said. "You don't know what you have until it's gone."

The Meyers know this better than anyone. Haley and Ryan were both widowed before finding each other.

They both lost irreplaceable mementos in the fire, including Ryan’s late wife’s ashes.

"Just memories from our late spouses," Haley said tearfully.

Their shared pain brought them together and they created a home together for Ryan's four children and Haley's three. Now, they have to rebuild that home.

"We basically lost everything in the fire, you know," Haley said. "We walked out with just what we had on our backs."

As they look ahead, the Meyer's continue to hold on to the memories that remain.

"I found a footprint and handprint of my daughter when she was one week old," Ryan said as they sifted through the rubble.

The family is hopeful that they'll have four walls again soon. They plan to rebuild their home in the same spot, just a little further back so their kids have more room to play in the yard.

"We will rise from this stronger," Haley said.

To donate to the Meyer family GoFundMe, CLICK HERE.