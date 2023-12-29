OKC Veteran Affairs Announces Temporary Closure Of North OKC Location

The OKCVA stated that water pipes had burst, causing the temporary closure.

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs released a statement announcing a temporary closure of their north Oklahoma City Community Based Outpatient Clinic location.

The OKCVA stated that water pipes had burst, causing the temporary closure.

The statement says:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, a broken pipe valve has caused significant flooding within the North OKC CBOC facility. The building owner is currently working diligently with their insurance company to clean and repair the site as soon as possible.

Currently, it is estimated that the clinic will be closed for at least two weeks, starting today until January 12, 2024. The dedicated cleaning crew is currently on site, actively draining the water, cleaning the area, and assessing the damage.

During this temporary closure period, patients will be contacted and redirected to alternative clinic locations around the Oklahoma City Metropolitan area for all of their medical needs…”

The OKCVA says they will provide updates as they come.