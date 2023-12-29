1 Dead After Being Hit By A Car In SW Oklahoma City

Friday, December 29th 2023, 3:08 pm
One person was killed after being hit by a car in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.
Oklahoma City Police confirm that thr auto-pedestrian accident occurred near South May Avenue and Southwest 59th Street Friday afternoon.
Police also confirmed that the male victim was transported from the scene to a local hospital, where they later died.
Police say that the cause is still under investigation at this time.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
