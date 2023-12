Twelve percent of deaths between the ages of 20 and 64 years old are caused by alcohol abuse in America; News 9 anchor Robin Marsh has more in today's Medical Minute.

By: News 9

Americans are in the middle of an alcohol crisis, with 12 percent of deaths between the ages of 20 and 64 years old caused by alcohol abuse.

News 9 anchor Robin Marsh has more in today's Medical Minute.