1 Charged With Murder In Overdose Investigation

One person has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for allegedly supplying drugs that caused an overdose in May.

Friday, December 29th 2023, 10:40 am

By: News 9


One person has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly supplying drugs that caused an overdose in May, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Jeromy Mark was arrested on Thursday after investigators found acute fentanyl and methamphetamine in a toxicity report of the deceased that came out earlier this week.

Police say officers responded to a welfare check at a residence in May, where they found 51-year-old Salenea North deceased.

Investigators had reason to believe North died of an overdose, and the pills she overdosed on were provided to her by Mark.

Based on the toxicity ruling, an arrest warrant was issued for Mark for the charge of murder in the first degree.

