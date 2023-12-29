Hometown Highlight: Flour & Fennel

News 9's Jordan Ryan visited Flour & Fennel in today's Hometown Highlight.

By: News 9

As part of this week's Hometown Highlight, we have found a hidden gem in Cashion.

Flour & Fennel in Cashion is quickly making a name for itself as a Pizza shop worth the trip. Just around 25 minutes outside of Oklahoma City, you can grab a slice of house-made sourdough crust pizza. That is right, sourdough crust! It is something you have to try for yourself, but people in this small town are raving about the Restaurant.

The owner, Carl Martinez, lives in Cashion with his wife and 7 children. He is passionate about bringing great quality food to the area.

To learn more, visit their Facebook by CLICKING HERE.