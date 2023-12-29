3 In Custody After Stolen Car Pursuit Leads To Crash

Oklahoma City police say they have three juveniles in custody after a stolen car pursuit led to a crash in southwest Oklahoma City.

Friday, December 29th 2023, 8:14 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Three juveniles are in custody after a stolen car pursuit led to a crash in southwest Oklahoma City Friday morning, police said.

Police say the juveniles stole a van in Norman and led police on a short pursuit that started near Southwest 29th Street and Walker Avenue, but the crash is closer to Southwest 24th Street and Virginia Avenue.

There were two weapons found in the vehicle, but it is unknown who they belong to.

Police confirmed there were no injuries in this crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
