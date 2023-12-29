OHP Warns Against Impaired Driving Ahead Of New Year

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is initiating a Drive Sober Get Pulled Over campaign to prevent drunk driving.

By: News 9

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers want to make sure we are entering 2024 safely.

The Drive Sober Get Pulled Over is OHP's campaign to prevent drinking and driving.

Trooper Lisa Jorgensen says last year, during the campaign, there were over 600 DUIs in Oklahoma.

The campaign focuses on getting drunk drivers off the road.

National highway safety data says every single day, 37 people in the U.S. die from drunk driving crashes, and according to AAA, 2,700 crashes happened during the 2021 holiday season.

Jorgensen says you can expect checkpoints and many troopers out on the interstates.

"We don't want any crashes caused by drunk drivers. We don't want anyone's families, loved ones not coming home because of drunk drivers and we are gonna be out all weekend looking for those drunk drivers to prevent any crashes from happening," Jorgensen said.

Jorgensen says there will be several other law enforcement agencies out and about patrolling city streets and leading checkpoints.

OHP says if you are going to drink, the best thing to do is utilize a ride-share service or plan a ride.