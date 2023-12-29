Life-Saving Vending Machines Reach Success Across State

Dozens of life-saving vending machines of free Narcan and fentanyl testing strips were placed throughout the state this year by The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services installed twenty-two Naloxone and Fentanyl test strip vending machines throughout the state. The machines dispersed over 14,000 boxes of Naloxone and more than 7,000 test strips this year alone.

"The demand is high, so we are so encouraged that people are participating in these lifesaving vending machines," said ODMHSAS senior director of public relations Bonnie Campo.

Naloxone, or Narcan, is an over-the-counter opioid overdose reversal medication that has been pivotal in saving lives amidst the opioid epidemic.

In an emergency, a person cannot use Naloxone on themselves. A bystander, friend or family member must administer Naloxone and save that person’s life.

"We hope you never have to use it, but it lasts for three years so take it and put a box in your medicine cabinet," said Campo.

ODMHSAS introduced vending machines in 2023 to make the life-saving resources seen in communities all over the state. In addition to the 22 already placed now, 18 more machines are being placed in 2024.

For a full list of vending machine locations or instructions on how to use Naloxone, visit okimready.org.

If you are unable to reach one of the vending machines, Naloxone and Fentanyl Test Strip kits are available to order online.



