Thunder Thursday: 'City Nights'

New Year's Eve will bring not only a new uniform for the Thunder but a court to match. News 9 spoke with Michelle Matthews, Thunder Director of Fan Development and Retail to learn what 'City Nights' is all about.

By: News 9

-

Fans will be able to have their first look at the Oklahoma City Thunder’s alternate 2023-24 City Edition court on New Year’s Eve.

The court is designed to complement the team’s NBA City Edition Uniform which was revealed back in November.

The Thunder has designated each Sunday home game as a “City Nights” game during which the team will wear the City Edition Uniform and will play on the City Edition court. Fans can suit up with the team by wearing their City Edition fan gear during Sunday home games.

Fans can get tickets for City Nights games and browse the City Edition collection at www.okcthunder.com/city.