Score Free Thunder Tickets For Giving Blood With Our Blood Institute

The Oklahoma City Thunder is teaming up with Our Blood Institute to give those who donate blood a voucher for a ticket to see an upcoming Thunder game at the Paycom Center.

In a press release, Our Blood Institute shared that there are several dates to donate before the end of the year.

In addition to a voucher, those who donate will receive a limited edition OKC Thunder t-shirt and, depending on the day you donate, additional swag.

They say if you give blood at the OKC Thunder Holiday Blood Drive on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at the Paycom Center, you will receive one voucher to an upcoming Oklahoma City Thunder game, two tickets to that evening’s OKC Blue game, and a limited-edition OKC Thunder Our Blood Institute T-shirt and if you give blood at one of three OKC Thunder Holiday Blood Drives on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, you will receive two tickets to the OKC Thunder New Year’s Eve game and a limited-edition OKC Thunder Our Blood Institute T-shirt.

OKC Thunder Holiday Blood Drive Locations:

Friday, December 29, 2023

Paycom Center, 100 W Reno Ave, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.





Saturday, December 30, 2023

Bass Pro Shops, 200 Bass Pro Drive, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Cabela’s, 1200 W Memorial Road, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.





Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.