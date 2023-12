The News 9 team's goal is to keep Oklahomans informed, but they also like to have a little fun while doing it. Here is a look back at some of the fun moments from our morning shows in 2023.

By: News 9

The News 9 team's goal is to keep Oklahomans informed, but they also like to have a little fun while doing it.

Here is a look back at some of the fun moments from our morning shows in 2023.