OKCMOA To Host A Mid-Day New Year's Celebration On Saturday

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Museum of Arts is hosting an early New Year's celebration with their Noon Year's Eve Eve party this Saturday.

The party includes a balloon drop at noon for folks of all ages to ring in the new year without staying up until midnight.

Laura Rudicel and Bryon Chambers joined News 9 to talk about the party and some exhibits they have for people to enjoy.

They currently feature an immersive exhibition featuring blown glass art from Preston Singletary.

The experience has soundscapes, projections, and other storytelling aspects that Rudicel said people have described as breathtaking.

For more information on Noon Year's Eve Eve and OKCMOA's exhibits, visit their WEBSITE.