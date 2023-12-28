Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect In Woodland Hills Mall Shooting

Tulsa Police has an active manhunt in progress for a person they say shot and killed a 21-year-old at Woodland Hills Mall on Tuesday.

News 9

The manhunt is still active for a person police say shot a person during an argument at Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa.

Tulsa Police say 21-year-old Kirsten Love was shot and killed outside of the Woodland Hills Mall.

Dozens of police flooded the mall after a call went out for shots fired on Tuesday night.

Tulsa Police say Love got into an argument inside of the mall, then shortly after got in a fight that turned violent outside the mall entrance.

Love was shot and killed, and the suspect ran off. Captain Richard Meulenberg says officers did not evacuate the mall but did walk through to let people know they were safe.

Authorities are still looking for the shooter but say they have a pretty good idea of who the shooter is.

Witnesses say they are still coping with the aftermath.

"The first thing that came to mind was help this customer and keep all of us safe, so we went toward the back of our store, and we hid in the restroom," Nohemi Avelar-Sanchez said, a witness and employee at Magnolia Soap and Bath.

Shopper Maria Chico was there when it happened and said she is not ready to go back.

"That event just really shook me up, and now I'm experiencing flare-ups and not feeling good this morning," Chico said.

Police say no one has been arrested as of Thursday morning, and they will continue to interview witnesses and look at surveillance video.