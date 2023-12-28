Small Oklahoma Company Spreading Treats Nationwide

A small made-in-Oklahoma company has made it big. News 9's Mike Glover spoke with Zach Williamson, founder and CEO of Trucker Treats in today's Something Good.

What started in their kitchen as a simple holiday treat has now grown into a nationwide treasure that people simply can’t get enough of.

“You bite into one of ours and you’re tasting it the whole time you’re chewing it,” said Zach Williamson, founder and CEO of Trucker Treats.

Williamson and his wife Rachel started making flavored pretzels as Christmas gifts, and after his friend and family couldn’t get enough of them, he started selling them at Moore’s farmer’s market. “The people in Moore and the surrounding areas just bought so much of the stuff, we were selling over three hundred bags every single week and we couldn’t keep up with it,” said Williamson.

At the time he was a truck driver for a food distribution company so utilizing his contacts he took a risk and quit his job in 2019, not foreseeing the covid outbreak. “By the end of 2020 throughout all of covid, we went from eighteen stores to one hundred and eight stores in our first year. Our second year in 2021 we doubled again,” said Williamson.

Reaffirming to him, that there was something special about these pretzels. “Now we are carried in forty-two states, four countries, and thousands of stores and growing rapidly one of which is Love’s, they’ll be coming on board next year,” said Williamson.

He calls them trucker treats. “As for our name trucker treats? I was a truck driver for twenty years, my wife Rachel, she made the treats, so trucker treats,” said Williamson.

The couple decided to expand the brand and add more flavors. “Cajun, which is now Hot Cajun, our sweet, which is now Cinnamon Toast, from there we added Dill Pickle, Bacon Cheeseburger, Candy Cane,” said Williamson.

There are dozens of flavors, and he has now expanded the brand to include Jams, making him the pretzel king of sorts. “I am buying up every website that surrounds my business, and I am going to be the pretzel king of America here pretty soon,” said Williamson.

For Williamson, with success comes responsibility. “We distribute for other made-in-Oklahoma companies, you have to be a made-in-Oklahoma company to qualify for our warehouse,” said Williamson.

A small family-run Oklahoma company, making a big impact around the country. “Hey this really is an Oklahoma company,” said Williamson.

For more information about Trucker Treats visit their website www.truckertreats.net .