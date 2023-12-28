'It Was Painful:' Moore Mother Finds Teen Daughter Shot, Police Investigate

A teenage girl was shot and injured on Tuesday. News 9 spoke with her mother about the moments after the incident.

New details are coming to light about a Moore teenager shot in her home. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

"It was painful,” the victim’s mother, Amanda Stroud, said. “I didn't know what to do."

She said that there are no words to describe the feeling she had when she found her daughter shot. "No, there's not. Especially with your child being injured," she said.

The teen girl was transported to OU Medical with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen and bruising around her neck. "I don't know how,” Stroud said. “I just don't know how."

Police want to answer that very question. "After questioning with the mother and the victim at the hospital we detained one juvenile male," Clint Byley with Moore police said.

The victim claims she had a romantic relationship with the teen boy accused of shooting her. "We weren't able to get that confirmed by the detained juvenile but that's what the female told us," Byley added.

Police say the shooting happened at Nottingham Apartments where her mother was asleep in the next room. "We got a couple different stories right now from the victim, the mother, and the detained person, so we're trying to work through that right now," Byley explained.

Police were able to confirm officers found the weapon behind a nightstand in the apartment. "It belonged to the juvenile male and the mother pointed us in the direction of where it was hidden after the shooting took place," Byley said.

At this time, police have yet to determine if this shooting was intentional. "There were claims it was an accidental on her part,” Byley said. “But with where the injuries were on the victim and the bruising on her neck it gives us some reasonable suspicion."

Stroud spoke with News 9 as she left to visit her daughter, who is still in the hospital but expected to survive. "Yeah, she's okay," Stroud confirmed, smiling.

But says this situation is still a scary reminder. "I just want all these young kids with the guns to just leave that alone," she said. "You got families out here losing their kids over nothing. I mean accidents happen but still, that's a life."