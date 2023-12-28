Commercial Fire Turns Soon-To-Be Homeless Ministry Space Into A Complete Loss

OCFD worked to put out a commercial fire near SW 15th and Robinson Wednesday night.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in southwest Oklahoma City Wednesday night.

The fire was located near Southwest 25th Street and South Robinson Avenue.

A witness told News 9 that the space under the fire belonged to a homeless ministry, hoping to open a permanent location.

Authorities say this space is considered a total loss due to water damage.

