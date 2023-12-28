Commercial Fire Turns Soon-To-Be Homeless Ministry Space Into A Complete Loss

Wednesday, December 27th 2023, 6:08 pm
Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in southwest Oklahoma City Wednesday night.
The fire was located near Southwest 25th Street and South Robinson Avenue.
A witness told News 9 that the space under the fire belonged to a homeless ministry, hoping to open a permanent location.
Authorities say this space is considered a total loss due to water damage.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
