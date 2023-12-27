Lawmaker Files Bill To Waive Replacement ID Fee For People Facing Homelessness

Rep. Mickey Dollens, (D) OKC hopes that a new bill will waive a $25 fee needed to replace an ID for those experiencing homelessness. The bill will be heard on Feb. 5.

A new ordinance in Shawnee, fining people for sitting or lying in the downtown area sparked action from a lawmaker here in Oklahoma City.

Representative Mickey Dollens has filed a bill that would waive the fee to replace an ID for those experiencing homelessness. “We can make great strides to get people in a position to where they're not on the streets and homeless,” said Rep. Mickey Dollens, (D) OKC.

Dollens said there are a lot of barriers holding people facing homelessness back. He said removing even one of those barriers could make a big difference. “In south Oklahoma City we have an unhoused issue, there's a lot of homeless people that are facing big barriers that are preventing them or making it much more difficult for them to get back on their feet,” said Rep. Dollens.

The legislation will waive the $25 fee that’s required to replace vital documents like ID’s and birth certificates.

“Because they're unhoused a lot of their belongings are in a backpack and oftentimes in the unhoused community it's common for their backpack and vital documents like ids and birth certificates to end up missing,” said Rep. Dollens. “Without a state-issued ID or birth certificate, access to employment services, housing, medical care are unattainable and all these compound effects continue to put them deeper and deeper into a hole that makes it difficult for them to come out,” said Rep. Dollens.

The bill would only allow one replacement per person and would require verification from DHS or a shelter, that the person is unhoused. “When it comes to having $8 billion in a reserve, I think we can waive a $25 fee to help people get back on their feet,” said Rep. Dollens.

Dollens said it’s an issue close to his heart, and he’s hoping his colleagues at the capitol will help to get the bill across the finish line. “As a legislator, being able to use my platform to eliminate some of these barriers to help some of these people get back on their feet is a step in the right direction and something we should be focused on in this upcoming legislative session,” said Rep. Dollens.

The bill will be heard when the session starts on February 5.