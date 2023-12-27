Teenaged Girl Injured After Shooting In Moore, Investigation Continues

A shooting involving two young people is under investigation in Moore.

By: News 9

1 Injured, 1 In Custody After Shooting In Moore

-

A shooting involving two young people is under investigation in Moore.

The shooting occurred near Nottingham Way and Northwest 28th Street.

According to Moore Police, a "juvenile female" was shot in the abdomen and was taken to a hospital with what appeared to officers to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a "juvenile male" is in custody.

Investigators are working with the District Attorney's office to determine what charges, if any, will be filed.

The victim is expected to be okay.

This is a Developing Story. Refresh Page For Updates.