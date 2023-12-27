Loose Alligator Relocated After Bryan Co. Spotting

It is not common to see alligators in Oklahoma, but they are native to the state, according to an Oklahoma State game warden.

By: News 9

An alligator was spotted on the loose in Bryan County on Christmas Eve.

Katy Landry and Kelby Archer were on the way to visit family when they saw the alligator, according to a story first reported by KXII.

“Sure enough, there was an alligator just chilling in the middle of the road,” said.

Landry and Archer estimate the alligator was four feet long.

“I’ve seen enough episodes of Crocodile Hunter to know to stay away, but she actually went up and grabbed it by the tail,” said.

The two wanted to move the alligator off the road.

“This is a major highway, it’s 65 miles an hour or so,” said. “People are coming pretty fast up the road.”

A third person showed up and helped secure the alligator’s mouth and move it off the highway.

It is not common to see alligators in Oklahoma, but they are native to the state, according to an Oklahoma State game warden. When they are spotted, wardens release them into nearby bodies of water so they are in their natural habitat.

"The first rule in being a redneck is, you know, don't mess with stuff. Call a game warden," said.

Game wardens recommend calling them immediately in cases like this, rather than approaching the animal yourself.