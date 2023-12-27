Local Gym Honors Soldiers Through Workout

Koda CrossFit is honoring a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice 10 years ago.

Dave Lyon is recognized by the United States Air Force as a member of the 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron at Peterson Air Force Base, Lyon was killed when a vehicle-born improvised explosive device was detonated near his convoy. He was one of 10 killed in the attack, along with two NATO military personnel and seven Afghan forces.

Brice Collier, co-owner of KODA CrossFit went to the Academy with Lyon and also served with him a decade ago. They were great friends.

As a way to honor Dave Lyon, Brice Created the "Lyon" workout. It is now recognized as a Hero' workout by the CrossFit organization. If you are interested in giving this work out a try. You can head to any KODA location and go through the workout with coaches and fellowship at no cost, or you can do the workout on your own at home.

With a running clock, perform five rounds of the prescribed work in the order written as fast as possible. Use a pull-up bar that is six inches above your max reach when standing.

"The Lyon"

5 Rounds for time

7 Squat cleans (165/115 lb)

7 Shoulder-to-overheads (165/115 lb)

7 Burpee chest-to-Bar Pull-Ups

2 Minutes rest between rounds

To learn how to participate in this workout at a KODA CrossFit location visit: https://www.kodacrossfit.com/

To learn more about Dave Lyon visit,

https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/467849/af-officer-former-academy-athlete-killed-in-afghanistan/