Make-A-Wish Kids Aim To Raise Spirits With Holiday Hotline

The holidays are often associated with joy and celebration, but they can also bring unique challenges and overwhelming feelings. Thankfully, the Holiday Wish Line is just a phone call away.

Make-A-Wish is sparking hope this holiday season and into the new year with its new "Holiday Wish Line."

People from all over can dial (480) 914-9474 to hear messages recorded by Make-A-Wish kids. The messages give callers a break from everyday stress and maintain the festive spirit.

“Hope is a guiding force for wish kids and their families as they face the unimaginable,” said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “The instant a child's hope is realized, they experience a powerful, life-changing joy that nurtures their emotional well-being. The Holiday Wish Line allows anyone, at any time, to receive a dose of hope and joy from our wish kids.”

The Wish Line is available until December 31, 2023.

To learn more about the voices of the hotline and how you can help grant more wishes this giving season, click here.