Gilgeous-Alexander Scores 34 As Thunder Beat Timberwolves 129-106

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, Jalen Williams added 21 and the Oklahoma City Thunder made 18 shots from 3-point range Tuesday night in a 129-106 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Tuesday, December 26th 2023, 10:19 pm

By: Associated Press


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort each added 20 points for the Thunder (19-9), who went 18 for 39 (46.2%) on 3s and forced 24 Minnesota turnovers that led to 23 points. Dort was 5 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Oklahoma City shot 60.5% from the field and led by as many as 25 in the second half of its sixth victory in eight games.

Anthony Edwards had 25 points to pace Minnesota (22-7). Mike Conley added 17 and Karl-Anthony Towns had 16.
