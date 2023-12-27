Chesapeake Responsible For 2020 Deaths Of 3 Workers, Report Says

Now new answers, nearly four years after a deadly oil-well blast claimed the lives of three contractors.

By: News 9

In January 2020, a Chesapeake Energy-owned oil well in Texas had a deadly blast, killing three contractors.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Chemical Safety Board released a final report on the cause of the incident. They found that a "lack of effective well control practices, including well barriers, contributed to the incident, along with the absence of regulations governing onshore oil and gas operations."

Federal investigators, now pointing the finger at the Oklahoma-based oil and gas giant, say Chesapeake was lax in oversight and safety regulations, adding that a lack of planning, combined with a number of shortcomings, ultimately led to an uncontrolled release and flash fire.



