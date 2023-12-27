Sapulpa Farm Uses Leftover Christmas Trees To Feed Goats

Instead of tossing your Christmas tree to the curb, there's a natural way to recycle the trees.

By: News 9

Goat farms like Myers Family Farm in Sapulpa will feed their three hundred Cashmere goats the Pine and Fir trees.

"They do like Christmas trees,” Heidi Dickens, Myers Family Farm, said. “It's good for them. They are fun for them to eat. They eat all parts of the tree needles. They also love the bark of the evergreen trees. It contains a chemical that helps fight internal parasites for the goats. So not only do they enjoy it, but it’s also actually pretty healthy for them to eat."

Dickens and her husband harvest the cashmere once a year, but she says they rely on the goats not only for their soft coats, but their landscaping expertise as well.

"Goats love to browse on invasive vines, thorns, especially the red cedar that grows here in Oklahoma,” Dickens said. “They will totally eradicate the species on your farm."

The farm is welcoming Christmas tree donations because of the colder temperatures.

"In Oklahoma there's not really anything else edible right now that's very green and tasty,” Dickens said. “So, Christmas trees provide a perfect food to get them through until we get to spring."

You can bring the trees to Bradley's Bargains in Sapulpa, and they will pick them up. Dickens asks for you to double check the tree for tinsel and any other decorations before donating.



