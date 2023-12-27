Man Shot In Chest In NW Oklahoma City

Officials are still unsure on how the man was shot.

Tuesday, December 26th 2023, 6:33 pm

By: News9


Oklahoma City, Okla. -

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting near an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police found the man with a gunshot wound to his chest near NW 50th Street and Willow Cliff Road Tuesday evening. Officers are still investigating whether he was shot in the car, or shot in a nearby apartment, before making his way to the car to get help.

No word yet from OCPD on any arrests.
