3 Departments Respond To NE Oklahoma City House Fire

An unoccupied house undergoing construction in northeast Oklahoma City caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

By: News 9

-

A fire started in an unoccupied house near Bryant Avenue and Northeast 36th Street but has been put out, the Oklahoma City Fire Department says.

The house was not empty and everyone inside got out safe. The amount of people inside the home at the time of the fire is not yet known.

The fire started in the house's attic Tuesday afternoon. The cause is unknown at this time.

The Forest Park, Nicoma Park, and Oklahoma City fire departments were all at the scene to extinguish the flames.



