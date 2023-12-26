A shooting involving two young people is under investigation in Moore.

By: News 9

1 Injured, 1 In Custody After Shooting In Moore

A shooting involving two young people is under investigation in Moore.

The shooting occurred near Nottingham Way and Northwest 28th Street.

According to Moore Police, a "juvenile female" was shot in the abdomen and was taken to a hospital with what appeared to officers to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a "juvenile male" is in custody.

This is a Developing Story. Refresh Page For Updates.