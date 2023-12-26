Del City Man Killed In Crash Along Bailey Turnpike

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Del City man died on Christmas after being hit on the HE Bailey Turnpike.

By: News 9

OHP Troopers said Mason E. Jones, 23, was parked on the side of the road due to car issues and was hit from behind by another driver. Troopers said Jones died on the scene and the the other driver was sent to an OKC hospital for treatment.