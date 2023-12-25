1 Suspect In Custody, Stolen McClain Co. Car Crash

One person is in custody after a McClain County search that lasted most of the morning.

By: News 9

The McClain County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that they have one person in custody after a crash involving a stolen car.

Police say they received a possible prowler call in Goldsby at around 4 a.m. Monday morning.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a vehicle matching the description they received of the suspect.

Officers followed the suspect when the driver took off.

Police say stop sticks were deployed to stop the vehicle, and the suspect then fled on foot into a heavily wooded area.

Several hours later, police reported the suspect was in custody.